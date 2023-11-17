New public health vending machines now available at 5 Chicago locations

New public health vending machines available in 5 Chicago locations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Public health vending machines equipped with first aid essentials are now available in five locations across the city.

The Chicago Department of Public Health officially kicked off the program Friday morning as part of a new initiative to keep residents safe.

The vending machines will be located at the Uptown Library, the Garfield Community Service Center, the Harold Washington Library, the 95th Dan Ryan Red Line CTA station, and the Roseland Community Triage Center.

The machines are free to anyone in Chicago. They'll be stocked with Narcan, fentanyl test strips, general hygiene kits, socks, and underwear.

Mayor Brandon Johnson talked about how the machines can help people get access to much-needed essentials.

"I pledge that as a city we will work together to end this epidemic once and for all," Johnson said. "While we wish and hope that our residents are not struggling with addiction, we cannot ignore the fact that too many of our neighbors are at risk of overdose-related harms every day."

The goal of the program is to provide "Harm Reduction Resources" to people who wouldn't otherwise have access to health supplies.