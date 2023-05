New police memorial unveiling happening in front of Niles police station

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A new police memorial will be unveiled in north suburban Niles.

There will be a ceremony in front of the Niles police station on West Touhy Avenue.

Elected officials and other dignitaries will be there to view the honor wall.