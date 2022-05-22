New podcast brings attention to unsolved murders of women in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new podcast is bringing attention to dozens of unsolved murders of mostly black women in the Chicago area.
It's called "Marginalized Murder: The Case of the 51."
"So still, we wait, and we take this very, very serious because no one is safe. not a black female. not a brown female. not a young girl is safe."
In the eight-part series, the host will talk to activists and family members and walk listeners through what is being done to help families find justice and closure.
