New name and look for suburban Chicago Zoo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago zoo has a new name and refreshed look
Suburban Chicago zoo has a new name and refreshed look

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is rolling out a new name along with a fresh new look.

The zoo announced it will now be known as Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

It also unveiled a new slogan: "Connect. Care. Conserve."

Zoo officials said the changes are meant to reflect their new strategy putting more emphasis on conservation, research, and nurturing empathy with zoo visitors.

Brookfield also revealed it will soon be opening a new $66 million tropical exhibit scheduled to open next spring.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 4:43 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

