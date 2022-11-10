New mural in Wrigleyville shows support to women worldwide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A colorful new mural in Wrigleyville will urge support for women around the world.
The mural is the work of a Ukrainian artist and muralist.
She collaborated with other curators and artists - including one in Iran who must remain anonymous for safety reasons.
A ribbon cutting is happening at 4:30 p.m.
You'll be able to see it at Addison and Clark.
