New mural in Wrigleyville shows support to women worldwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A colorful new mural in Wrigleyville will urge support for women around the world.

The mural is the work of a Ukrainian artist and muralist.

She collaborated with other curators and artists - including one in Iran who must remain anonymous for safety reasons.

A ribbon cutting is happening at 4:30 p.m.

You'll be able to see it at Addison and Clark.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:11 AM

