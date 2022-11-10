New mural in Wrigleyville shows support to women worldwide

New mural in Wrigleyville supports women around the world

New mural in Wrigleyville supports women around the world

New mural in Wrigleyville supports women around the world

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A colorful new mural in Wrigleyville will urge support for women around the world.

The mural is the work of a Ukrainian artist and muralist.

She collaborated with other curators and artists - including one in Iran who must remain anonymous for safety reasons.

A ribbon cutting is happening at 4:30 p.m.

You'll be able to see it at Addison and Clark.