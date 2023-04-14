New mural of Harold Washington unveiled at college bearing his name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new mural was unveiled Thursday for Chicago's first Black mayor, Harold Washington, at the college that bears his name.

The school commissioned the art celebrate the 100th anniversary of Washington's birth in 2022.

It took several weeks and thousands of hours to complete, with the help of students and staff.

"Mayor Harold Washington will always be remembered as one of the city's most historic leaders and greatest organizers," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. "The new mural at Harold Washington College will stand as a beautiful and lasting testament to Mayor Washington's legacy. The students of Harold Washington College passing by the mural each day will come to know of his work to engage diverse communities and bring Chicago together."

Washington's niece had great praise for the artwork.

Mayor Harold Washington's breathtaking 40-foot mural is complete and on behalf of our entire family, we are thrilled," niece Karen Stone said in the release. "The bigger than life tribute rivals our Uncle Harold's altruistic personality and it is an active crowning glory to his legacy of creating a better Chicago through education and inclusivity. He was a unifier and the mural and its messages to Chicago are now more important today than ever before. The mural is also a testament to the open horizon, the possibilities, for Chicago's up and coming leaders of today and tomorrow!"

About 16 different colors of paint were used for the mural, which was created by artist Judith Mayer. A total of 43 volunteers helped paint the mural – including Harold Washington College students, faculty members, staffers, and administrative leaders.

"Harold Washington College core values closely align with the late Mayor's vision of a unified and better Chicago and we hope this mural captures his work in government, and his charismatic personality," Harold Washington College President Daniel Lopez said in the release. "He broke barriers and inspired generations to lead and that's why we are proud that his image and the entire work of art graces the walls of our college that bears his name."

Mayor Washington was elected 40 years ago this week – on Tuesday, April 12, 1983 – defeating Republican Bernard Epton in the general election after winning a three-way Democratic primary a couple of months earlier.

Washington won a second term in 1987, but passed away on Nov. 25 of that year.