Nonprofit "New Vecinos" program helping migrants in Chicago move in to permanent homes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Buses carrying migrants have consistently arrived in Chicago throughout the month of September. Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 24 saw the biggest arrivals yet for a single day. Seven buses arrived on each day, each one carrying at least 50 people.

So far, the city has welcomed more than 15,000 asylum seekers since August of last year, and finding housing for everyone is becoming increasingly more difficult.

New Life Centers has been working with city officials and Illinois Department of Human Services to transition asylum seekers into permanent homes. Since starting their operations in May of 2023, they've moved more than 800 households from city-run shelters into more permanent housing.

Workers within the "New Vecinos" program at New Life Centers help migrants move into their new home after they're approved through the state's "Asylum Seeker Emergency Assistance Program."

"My team here at New Life Centers are helping folks move into their next home, and so once the migrants have gone through a process and gotten approved, lease signed, keys in hand, my team helps furnish their new homes," said Andre Gordillo, director of the New Vecinos Program for New Life Centers of Chicagoland. "We're resettling folks all over the city and the state, and just trying to welcome them, love on them, and connect them to community and resources so that they can transition and assimilate into our culture."

Recently, New Life Centers has partnered with Cradles to Crayons Chicago and the Chicago Furniture Bank to help provide furniture and clothes. People can donate new and gently used clothing, shoes, and winter coats in all sizes at any of Cradles to Crayons locations or select New Life Centers. If interested in donating to Chicago Furniture Bank, donors can request a pickup by calling the Chicago Furniture Bank or dropping off items at the organization's headquarters at 4801 S. Whipple St., Chicago.

New Life Centers has also set up an Amazon Wishlist for donations.