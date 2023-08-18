Providence Catholic students spend quality time with New Lenox seniors

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) – There was a strong connection spanning generations at a senior living facility in southwest suburban New Lenox on Friday.

Two dozen high school students visited the Cottages of New Lenox ahead of Monday's National Senior Citizens Day.

The goal was to spend time together and learn from one another. The highlight of the visit was a Bingo game.

"It's just great to be here, learn from all the people here," said Jimmy Piko, a Providence student. "They've given me some good advice, told me what I should do after high school, so it's really good for all of us and we're hoping to inspire the rest of the school."

The students who took part were from Providence Catholic High School's boys soccer team. The plan is to do monthly or bi-monthly community service projects.