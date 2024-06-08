Watch CBS News
Local News

New Lenox man killed in Joliet hit-and-run with semi-truck

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was struck in a hit-and-run by a semi-truck Saturday afternoon in Joliet. 

The 21-year-old New Lenox man, who had just been released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility, was hit and run over by the semi-truck just after 4 p.m., witnesses told Joliet Police. 

Police were called to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection of Washington and Ottawa streets. 

The truck kept driving southbound on Ottawa Street, police say. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours Saturday evening.

Police are searching for the driver of the semi-truck. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3100. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 6:39 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.