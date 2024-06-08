New Lenox man killed in Joliet hit-and-run with semi-truck

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was struck in a hit-and-run by a semi-truck Saturday afternoon in Joliet.

The 21-year-old New Lenox man, who had just been released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility, was hit and run over by the semi-truck just after 4 p.m., witnesses told Joliet Police.

Police were called to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection of Washington and Ottawa streets.

The truck kept driving southbound on Ottawa Street, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours Saturday evening.

Police are searching for the driver of the semi-truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3100.