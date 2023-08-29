Car crashes, tumbles well off roadway at I-80 and I-355 in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A crash forced a car well off the roadway near where Interstate 80 meets Interstate 355 in southwest suburban New Lenox on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 spotted the car several feet off the road a little after 4 p.m.

Crews were at the scene, including a large tow truck, usually reserved for semi trucks, but CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said they likely needed its large cable to retrieve the car.

It's unclear if any injuries occurred as a result of the crash.