10-year-old New Lenox girl calls 911, saves mom's life

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- Recently, CBS 2's Jermont Terry had the story of a little girl who saved her mother's life by calling 911.

Earlier this week, we showed you how that young girl, 9-year-old old Aria Lamen, was honored by the City of Aurora for her bravery.

In a surprising coincidence – another girl whose first name also happens to be Aria did exactly the same thing in New Lenox recently – and she was honored for her bravery too.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman showed us how 10-year-old Aria Tadin is also credited with saving her mom's life.

Aria got a very special visit at home from the New Lenox Police Department as she was honored with a bravery award.

"On March 9, you did something so brave and courageous by calling 911," New Lenox police Officer Kiolytka told Aria.

That call saved Aria's mom's life.

It has been one week since Aria, home sick from school, found her mom on the floor in the middle of a seizure.

"My mom fell on the floor and she's making weird noises," Aria told the dispatcher.

Aria told CBS 2's Perlman about the horrific experience.

"I heard a loud noise, so I came downstairs," Aria said. "Then I saw her laying on the ground."



Aria said she was scared. But she knew she had to stay calm.

"She was that divine intervention for me that day for sure," said Beth Tadin.

Tadin said she has never had such a health scare before.

"I remember just feeling this sudden wave of dizziness," she said. "The next thing I remember were the paramedics asking me my name."

But Aria, with help from Will County 911 dispatchers, got an ambulance to the home in minutes.

Colten Boswell was part of the team listening to Aria's call.

"We're just trying to get all the information so that when the responders get there, they know exactly what to do, and how to help, and what they're walking into – because that can save seconds, and sometimes seconds can save lives," Boswell said. "To see the child who called, the mom who is now okay, the responders, and then us – it kind of puts all the puzzle pieces together."

Beth Tadin smiled as we played for her the call for the first time.

The dispatcher asked Aria to observe whether her mom's chest was going up and down and report whether it was. Aria said she could still see her mom's chest moving.

"It's one of those moments that makes me so proud as a mom," Tadin said. "Not a lot of people say this, but I'm thankful for this experience."

She is thankful that the experience helped her daughter grow – and mom appreciates every moment.

"You do your best to raise good humans, and this – it's so amazing to me how she stepped up," Tadin said, "and she truly was my guardian angel that day."