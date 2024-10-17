Extra-alarm fire damages cabinet manufacturer in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire caused significant damage Thursday morning at a custom cabinet manufacturer in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The fire started just before 10:30 a.m. at Tri-Star Cabinets, in the 1000 block of South Cedar Road in New Lenox.

The New Lenox Fire Protection District said firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived. The fire later was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire, bringing in extra crews from the area.

All employees were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they were working with the EPA to monitor air quality in the area, which has remained safe as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was still burning as of 1 p.m., and it appeared a large section of the facility had collapsed. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for an extended period of time Thursday afternoon.