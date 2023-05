BLOCKCON continues at Rosemont Theater through Sunday

BLOCKCON continues at Rosemont Theater through Sunday

BLOCKCON continues at Rosemont Theater through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The New Kids on the Block wants to take you to prom.

BLOCKCON continues this weekend at the Rosemont Theatre.

The sold-out convention features immersive fan experiences, a prom-themed party, and an intimate performance by the group.

A special farewell event is scheduled for Sunday.