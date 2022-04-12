Downstate Amazon facility where six died during tornado wasn't built to code, victims' attorneys say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new information about the condition of the Amazon warehouse where six people were killed during a tornado last December.

It happened in downstate Edwardsville. The attorney representing the family of one of the victims spoke a few hours ago. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe has the story.

The main focus right now is that warehouse where those six workers died. The law firm representing one of the victims said the warehouse wasn't even built to code.

They said new information obtained through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that the supporting columns holding up 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon delivery depot were not properly anchored and the bolts were not in place.

"It's upsetting to learn that these occurrences happened and you're the family that has to lose someone," said Jack Casciato, partner at Clifford Law Offices, representing the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen.

He's one of six workers who was killed when an EF3 tornado hit the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville on December 10. According to the law firm, the facility did not have a basement shelter and no safety plan. Nor the facility have an adequate emergency plan that's required by OSHA.

McEwen tried riding out the storm in a bathroom. He and five others didn't survive.

"When you couple that with the fact that there's actual support columns that are actually holding up the trusses and the roof and it's found to be un-welded and unbolted and unanchored that in itself is certainly going to contribute to this type of structure collapsing. Which should have been able to withstand this type of mid grade tornado," Casciato said.

The firm said numerous employees and other family members have reached out and there'll likely be more wrongful death cases filed.

CBS 2 received a statement from Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson with Amazon:

Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster. Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it's premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.

The original developer completed construction on this building in 2018 in compliance with all applicable building codes as documented by the city and the original owner. The building was re-inspected and passed City inspections in 2020 when Amazon leased the building.