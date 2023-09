New Pickleball facility opens in Naperville

New Pickleball facility opens in Naperville

New Pickleball facility opens in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Pickleball craze led to the opening of a new indoor pickleball business, in Naperville Sunday.

The Sure Shot Pickleball has 11 indoor, professional-grade surfaced courts.

There are also changing rooms, seating areas, a pro shop with top-quality Pickleball gear, and professional coaching and training available.