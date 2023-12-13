New images of the future Google (Thompson Center) building

New designs for the former Thompson Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting a first look at plans to transform the Thompson Center into Google's new headquarters.

Newly released renderings show the design still resembles the building's original design but modernized.

The building hopes to operate on clean energy by 2030 and go all-electric.

There will also be green spaces along three levels - and a lot of natural light.

The 1.2 million square feet of space will become one of the biggest corporate expansions in the city's history.

Construction will take several years. Expect to see fencing go up around the property early next year.