New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express.

The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.

It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for a Tuesday morning in April. The suspect was standing by the counter where at least five other people were getting ready to order.

Shots were fired into the restaurant six minutes later. The suspect goes outside and fires right into the window. One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman was inside, waiting for her food.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with someone else who was in there before he left and started shooting. The other man returned fire from inside.

CBS 2 spoke with employees but they didn't want to be on camera. They were set on just going about their business and hope that something like this doesn't happen again.

The 26-year-old victim was shot once in her forearm and taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Police are still looking for the shooter.