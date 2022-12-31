New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.

The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines after a car is stolen or carjacked.

"If you are carjacked, and somebody uses your car and gets toll fines or speeding fines or red-light fines, or your car ends up in storage, you're not going to have to pay those bills – because you were not driving the car. Somebody stole it from you," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller. "Frankly, it's a pretty good idea. It's a pretty good law."

Miller says to get reimbursed, drivers must show proof of a police report about the carjacking. Towing and storage fees will also be paid back up to $1,000.

Meanwhile, drivers need to be extra-careful driving near schools. Another bill, SB03793, will require community service for anyone going faster than 20 mph in a school zone.

The same penalty will be imposed if you are caught zipping past a school bus anywhere with the stop sign out.

"I would hope that they would be somehow held accountable for doing and driving so recklessly not once - but it's constantly all the time," said Victor Alvia, chief executive officer of Windy City Driving School.

Alvia said he is waiting to see how the state will enforce the new laws.

Another new law helps drivers with disabilities. It says they can now get verified for a parking placard from a licensed physical therapist without a doctor.

"There are people who are driving who have the 100 percent problem," Alvia said. "They can drive the car, but they need to get a handicap card."

And finally, there are changes for teen drivers. For drivers younger than 18, Illinois training is now in line with national training standards with HB04716.

Students who take driver's ed through public school will have to pass the national program – which requires more classroom and behind-the-wheel hours to get a license.

"It's going to be a lot more intense," Alvia said. "I think that's exactly what teenagers need now."

That driver's ed program is only for students who take a class through public school. If you sign up through a private program, different standards to get a license apply.