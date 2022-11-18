Is a new Illinois law targeting organized retail theft making a difference?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into the holiday season, there are concerns about theft and robbery.

On Thursday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on a brazen theft at the luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A woman ran out the door with an armful of clothes and escaped in a waiting car.

A new law on the books targets retail thefts like that one at Moncler. In the fall of last year into this past winter, organized retail thefts involving multiple offenders made regular headlines on the Magnificent Mile in particular.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, experts tell us they typically track a spike in retail theft crimes during the holiday shopping season. The hope this year, the new law will make a difference in major shopping districts like the Mag Mile.

"This law is one of things that's hopefully drawing down the crime," said Illinois state Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Oakbrook Terrace).

Sen. Glowiak Hilton sponsored the Illinois Organized Retail Theft Bill - working closely with Robb Karr of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

Glowiak Hilton said they have seen a decline in group thefts like the ones that plagued the Mag Mile and other sites such as the Oakbrook Center Mall.

But a spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General's Office said it is still too early for them to share data on how the law has impacted crime. Karr said retailers are putting extra protective measures in place - for what is not a victimless crime.

"For every item that goes missing, we all miss out on the sales tax that funds programs we all rely upon. Retail is the largest provider of revenue for local government and the second largest for the state -- so as goes retail, so does the services we rely upon," Karr said. "It's far from the victimless crime."

Coming up at 6, we'll have a closer look at the numbers in the downtown neighborhoods where we've tracked the most crime. We brought questions about it to the State's Attorney's office.