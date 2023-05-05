Field Museum opening new hula exhibit in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum is opening a new exhibit to coincide with Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"Chicago's Legacy Hula" explores the history of hula and the migration of Native Hawaiians to Chicago.

"It's been a lifelong work in progress to figure out the way to share the story of the arrival of Native Hawaiians here," said co-curator Kuma Hula Carole Lanialoha Lee, a third-generation Native Hawaiian born and raised in Chicago.

The exhibit honors four "Master Teachers of Hula" who brought Hula to the Chicago area and influenced the development of Native Hawaiian and Hula Communities in Chicago. One of those "Hula Masters" is the grandmother of Lanialoha Lee.

"I'm a third generation born and raised here as a product of these four Kumu Hula (Master Teachers of Hula) who chose Chicago, stayed here, and grew families here," said Lanialoha Lee.

Along with recognizing the four Master Teachers of Hula and their arrival in Chicago, the exhibit aims to explain the history of Hula.

"Hula is so much more than just a dance, it's a way of storytelling and preserving history, and a spiritual expression, and a physical discipline that requires dedication to achieve excellence," said exhibit developer Ryan Schuessler.

The "Chicago's Legacy Hula" exhibit opens May 26. There's an opening celebration on May 27, which will include performances, feather work demonstrations, music, and other activities.