New foods and flavors featured for White Sox concessions this year

CHICAGO (CBS) --We're less than two weeks away from the White Sox home opener, but when you enjoy a ballgame at Guaranteed Rate Field, you'll find a lot more than just a hot dog and chips.

"This stuff really stood out to us as this is what we want to feature this year. We have a variety of different cuisines and a lot of great new items," said Ryan Craig, Executive Chef at Levy Restaurants.

Check out the Belgian Banger. It's a half pound polish sausage on a pretzel bun. Or try a new take on loaded mac and cheese featuring chorizo.

Sample the Hog Wild smoked rib tips or Colossal potato wedges. Also to eat are pineapple-cucumber chamoy skewers. You'll need to wash it down, so why not do it with a mangonada.

Of course - the Sox still serve up traditional fare like hot dogs, burgers, pizza and popcorn. The Sox home opener is April 3rd against the San Francisco Giants.