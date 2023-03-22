Watch CBS News
New foods and flavors featured for White Sox concessions this year

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New foods and flavors featured for White Sox concessions this year
CHICAGO (CBS) --We're less than two weeks away from the White Sox home opener, but when you enjoy a ballgame at Guaranteed Rate Field, you'll find a lot more than just a hot dog and chips.

"This stuff really stood out to us as this is what we want to feature this year. We have a variety of different cuisines and a lot of great new items," said Ryan Craig, Executive Chef at Levy Restaurants.

Check out the Belgian Banger. It's a half pound polish sausage on a pretzel bun. Or try a new take on loaded mac and cheese featuring chorizo.

Sample the Hog Wild smoked rib tips or Colossal potato wedges. Also to eat are pineapple-cucumber chamoy skewers. You'll need to wash it down,  so why not do it with a mangonada.

Of course - the Sox still serve up traditional fare like hot dogs, burgers, pizza and popcorn. The Sox home opener is April 3rd against the San Francisco Giants.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:38 AM

