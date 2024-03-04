New food pantry opens in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new food pantry is serving North and West Side neighborhoods of Chicago

Grace and Peace Church partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, to open the food pantry on Monday.

It's on North Leclaire near West Bloomingdale Avenue.

It'll serve five northwest and west side zip codes by providing food boxes full of meat, dairy, and fresh produce.