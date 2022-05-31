New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.

CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.

Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby and DCFS sharing very little about their visit to the home just hours before her murder.

It was one week ago today the world lost Amaria Osby. Her family calls her an "angel" who in "such a short time on this earth touched many hearts." Described as an "intelligent" girl whose mother now admits to her murder.

On tape, they said 38-year old Andreal Hagler said she was on PCP in their Uptown apartment where she asphyxiated Amaria after bedtime prayers.

Her mother said she felt "her daughter didn't love her anymore and she loved her dad more."

The eight-year-old's final words: "momma stop."

Hagler failed in her suicide attempt and is now charged with murder. Their home, later sealed off by the medical examiner tape, was visited hours before the murder by the state child welfare agency.

DCFS said it was investigating a domestic violence incident between two adults in the home. Last week, officials told CBS 2 there had been no allegations of abuse or neglect against the youth at the residence.

DCFS modified the statement while still saying there was no sign of abuse toward children here.

The investigation of "Domestic Violence Falls Under The Category Of Neglect" towards children inside.

Sources tell CBS 2 the little girl indicated to investigators that she was hit.

DCFS neither confirmed or denied that, nor did it sharing timelines, photos or case notes about last week's visits or the one that preceded it.

The family has initiated a GoFundMe site to pay for Amaria's burial services. CBS 2 has learned the Inspector General who oversees DCFS has begun looking into how the child welfare agency handled the case.

"This case does meet the criteria for an investigation for the office of Inspector General. Results released in our annual report from January."

These are complex cases. Where the well being of the state's most vulnerable is on the line. Every day that DCFS' office has been open since we learned of Amaria's death we have pushed for details on what triggered this latest investigation and what if anything Amaria said to some of the last people who saw her alive.