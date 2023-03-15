'The process is transparent': Search begins for new CPD Superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is the last day on the job for Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, and for the first time, a new commission is in charge of the nationwide search for his replacement.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot from CPD headquarters with a look at what this group of seven is doing.

By July 14th, the commission has to give the new mayor a list of three candidates for superintendent. The process will involve a lot of public input, consulting with Chicago police officers and local and national experts.

"The CCPSA is committed to conducting a transparent and thorough process to identify the best candidate to lead the department."

Anthony Driver Jr. is the President of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, or CCPSA for short. The group is at the helm of finding the next superintendent of the Chicago police department, following the resignation of Supt. David Brown.

"We're living in a time of great challenge and change. Our city faces complex issues on public safety, justice, and equality. That requires a visionary leader who is willing to take bold action," Driver said.

The commission will oversee the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA,) and the police board. They will work with community organizations and advocacy groups during the superintendent search process.

Dr. Arthur Lurigio is a professor of criminology and psychology at Loyola University Chicago.

"The process is inclusive. I applaud them for that. Having the input of community organizations, advocacy groups, members of the community and police department, as well as academic experts who have studied the characteristics of the most effective police leaders and administrators," Lurigio said.

After getting feedback, the process starts and applications are collected over thirty days. The commission has 60 days to review the list, conduct interviews, do background checks and submit the names of the three finalists to the mayor.

Within 30 days of receiving the list, the mayor must select one candidate or reject all three and request a new list.

Public input meetings will take place on the west, south and north sides of the city, along with a citywide virtual meeting to give the commission direct community feedback about what Chicagoans want to see in the next superintendent.

The dates for those meetings will be announced in the next few days.

