New COVID-19 outbreak hits Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy downstate reported an increase in COVID-19 among its residents and staff Tuesday.

Robust rapid testing found 16 residents and 10 staff who had the virus. Most of the positive residents had mild symptoms, but four were taken to the emergency department at the veterans' home out of an abundance of caution.

Two veterans were still hospitalized as of Tuesday, but for conditions unrelated to their COVID-19 symptoms.

All the residents who tested positive have been moved to a negative pressure isolation unit.

They have all received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 11 of 16 are up to date with their boosters. A doctor onsite is assessing whether they need antiviral medication.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our military veterans and the dedicated IDVA staff who care for them," Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Terry Prince said in a news release. "The Department continues to adhere to current regulations and is receiving assistance from the local health department and the IDPH. We are grateful to our team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to any potential cases."

Protocols include daily health screenings, rapid COVID-19 testing of staff at shift change and regular testing of residents, the use of N-95 masks and eye protection, social distancing procedures, the use of gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection.

Communal dining and activities have also been halted until the outbreak ends. Visits are allowed, but per Centers for Disease Patrol and Protection guidelines, families have advised they should consider rescheduling.