New city program helps families obtain computers in effort to close digital divide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is rolling out a new program aimed at making sure all families have access to important technology.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday announced the monthlong partnership with World Business Chicago. The program involves PCs for People and Computdopt – both nonprofits that refurbish computers and laptops and give them to people for free or at a low cost.

City officials say as many as 260,000 Chicago households don't have access to devices for things like work and school, and they hope the program will help close the so-called "digital divide."

"The digital divide disproportionately impacts South and West Side communities and has a severe impact on our youth and students. This is why I am committed to ensuring that every student has a laptop, tablet, or computer at home," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "I am proud to launch Chi Device Donation Month, which will help put these devices into the hands of students and their families, and remove a long-standing barrier to achievement, employment, and helping Chicagoans thrive well into the 21st century."

If you know of a business that would like to donate, you can head to chi.gov/DeviceDonation.