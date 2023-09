Nearly 1,000 people become U.S. citizens at Wrigley Field ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new message graced the scoreboard at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

"Welcome" was written in dozens of languages.

The Friendly Confines hosted its third and largest naturalization ceremony yet.

Nearly 1,000 people from 94 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.