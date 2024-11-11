New casino opens up in Chicago's south suburbs

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- A new casino is taking bets in Chicago's south suburbs.

The parking lot was packed at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino when it opened its doors in East Hazel Crest on Monday morning.

The casino features 56 game tables, 1,400 slot machines and a sports bar. It's the 16th casino to open its doors in Illinois.

The casino took three years to build and construction isn't finished just yet. A hotel will open on the property sometime next year.