New Blackhawks draft picks take to ice in prospect development camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson didn't have to wait long to see the future of the organization on the ice.

The 'Hawks have begun their weeklong prospect development camp with several players who were drafted only a few days ago.

Most of these prospects won't actually be making their NHL debuts anytime soon. But they were excited to be on the ice.

"Just becoming a better hockey player, right?" said Blackhawks draft pick Samuel Savoie. "You work your whole life to come here, and you're there, and you've just got to keep working."

"It's been a, I guess, hectic couple of days, but just kind of being here with my family, getting to Chicago has been awesome, and I've just seen the facility – it's been amazing," said draft pick Kevin Korchinski.

"I just saw the locker room, and I've seen the jersey, and kind of realizing that this is the NHL – almost there – kind of set in. I was like, wow, this was always what I've been looking forward to," said draft pick Frank Nazar.

Meanwhile, Derek King will be back with the 'Hawks after serving as interim coach last season. He'll be an assistant on the 'Hawks bench.