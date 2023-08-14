Gov. JB Pritzker signs bill to help future farmers at Illinois State Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday was senior and scout day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Visitors age 60 and over got in for free.

At the fair on Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill to allow students who participate in FFA, the Future Farmers of America, or 4-H, to be excused from school to attend official events.

Participants said the new law removes a barrier to help them develop their skills and future careers.

Tuesday is "Twosday" at the State Fair, when there will be discounted admission and all rides are just $2.

The fair runs until Sunday.