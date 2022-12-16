Bus carrying 17 new arrivals from Texas boarder arrived in Chicago

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago welcomed 17 new arrivals from the Texas border Thursday.

So far, Chicago has welcomed and provided support to more than 3,800 asylum-seekers who arrived on buses from the U.S./Mexico border.

Services are provided in partnership with the state of Illinois, Cook County, and various non-profit organizations.

