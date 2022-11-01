Watch CBS News
Entertainment

What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch,"  topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.

Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.

TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES 

netflix-top-tv.jpg
Netflix

Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.

Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. 

TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES 

top-netflix-films

Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. 

"The School for Good and Evil"  landed in the No.2  spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed 

First published on November 1, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

