3 Illinois members of U.S. Congress boycott Netanyahu's speech over Israeli war policy

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, some lawmakers decided not to attend the speech out of their disapproval of his handling of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Among the members of Congress who said they wouldn't attend Netanyahu's speech were U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, and U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) and Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago). Schakowsky was among a group of lawmakers who instead met with the families of Israeli hostages. She said they have growing resentment toward the prime minister and his inaction to end the conflict.

"These are people that are very angry at 'Bibi' Netanyahu for not making a priority of a cease-fire," Schakowsky said, using a nickname for the prime minister. "He is not interested in ending the war."

Netanyahu spoke about the state of the war he launched immediately in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack. That attack saw Hamas kill some 1,200 people across southern Israel and take about 240 others hostage. But the war that has now raged for 291 days has killed almost 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the health officials in the Hamas-run territory, with a devastating impact on children in particular.

More than 50 senators and representatives were no-shows for the speech. Meanwhile, police deployed pepper spray as demonstrations against Netanyahu's address swelled in Washington, D.C.

"I have long supported helping Israel in its self-defense," Durbin said before Netanhayu's appearance at the Capitol. "But let me make clear that support for Israel's right to exist is not a blank check for extremist policies of Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Ramirez called Netanyahu a "war criminal."

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago) did attend the speech on Wednesday, but he also criticized Netanyahu's policies during the war.

"Especially his treatment of Palestinians who are in need [of medical aid, humanitarian aid]," Davis said.

Netanyahu was expected to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. He is then expected to meet with former President Donald Trump at Mar a Lago on Friday.