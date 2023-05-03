Watch CBS News
Nelly, Ashanti among the performers at the 2023 Illinois State Fair

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big news for all you fans of the Illinois State Fair!

There are new headliners added to the Grandstand Stage. Ashanti and Ja'Rule are back together again and they're coming to Illinois! In the '90s and 2000s, their songs were everywhere.

Now you can see them perform their hits like "Always on Time" and "Mesmerize." And where there's Ashanti, there's Nelly. "It's Getting Hot in Here" will be performed.

It's all going down August 20th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th.

May 3, 2023

