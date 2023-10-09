Upset neighbors plan rally outside field house slated for a migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Upset neighbors are rallying against plans to turn this field house into a migrant shelter.

The city wants to house migrants at the Amundsen Park Field House on the northwest side.

Community members said they are upset because senior programs and after-school activities will be moved elsewhere.

The Amundsen Park Advisory Council plans to rally with concerned residents in front of the field house.

"To take a park from the youth who is trying to do good. You want to take their resources away and then from the seniors. When does this stop," asked one resident.

And there are new numbers this morning on how many migrants have arrived. City officials said there are nearly 10,807 residents in city shelters with a total of just over 2,500 awaiting placement.

Chicago has received over 18,000 new arrivals since the mission began.