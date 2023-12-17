Watch CBS News
Police investigate after thieves burglarize nearly 2 dozen mailboxes on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two people broke into nearly two dozen mailboxes in Albany Park Sunday morning.

They say around midnight the offenders forced their way through a door, in the 4400 block of West Lawrence Avenue, and pried open 23 USPS mailboxes.

The thieves took an unknown number of items from inside.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 1:34 PM CST

