Police investigate after thieves burglarize nearly 2 dozen mailboxes on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two people broke into nearly two dozen mailboxes in Albany Park Sunday morning.
They say around midnight the offenders forced their way through a door, in the 4400 block of West Lawrence Avenue, and pried open 23 USPS mailboxes.
The thieves took an unknown number of items from inside.
No arrests were made.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.