Nearly 1,000 people march in Chicago as part of global day of action for Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans took to the streets Saturday in protest as part of a global day of action for Iran.

Nearly a thousand people marched down Michigan Avenue, standing in solidarity with those fighting for freedom in the Islamic regime.

The Chicago rally comes as protests in Iran continued for sixteenth day.

Protests were sparked by the killing of Mahsa Amini, a Kurish-Iranian woman allegedly beaten to death by Iran's morality police for not wearing her headscarf properly.

"That Islamic regime is brutally killing everybody who is protesting in Iran right now. And this is not the story of today. They've been doing that for 40 years, imposing hijab, imposing inhumane laws. This is to tell the world that we are tired," said demosntrator Negin Hosseini Goodrich.

International human rights groups are reporting dozens of people have died and more 20,000 arrested during demonstrations in Iran.

