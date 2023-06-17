Merrillville residents displaced over safety concerns receiving help from nearby township

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- People who were forced out of a northwest Indiana apartment complex over structural and safety concerns are getting some help to get back on their feet.

Earlier this month, people at Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments in Merrillville were displaced over mold and other concerns.

Now, nearby Ross Township is working with three other apartment buildings to waive administrative and application fees and security deposits for the people in those condemned buildings.

The township is accepting donations to help the people impacted, move into new apartments.