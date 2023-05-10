Watch CBS News
Near West Side shooting leaves woman dead, 13-year-old boy wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on the Near West Side.

At 5:17 p.m., the woman and the boy were in a car in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street, just east of Western Avenue – when someone shot them.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy was shot in the ear and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 8:53 PM

