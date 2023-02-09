Watch CBS News
Near South Side shooting: man killed while sitting in car

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car Wednesday night on the Near South Side.

Chicago police said the man was in a car, with a woman, in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue, just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired. 

The 26-year-old man was shot in the left and right shoulders. The woman drove the car to Stroger Hospital, where the man died. 

No one is in custody.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

