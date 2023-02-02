Robber has hit victims in back of head in fashionable Near North shopping districts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a warning about a pattern of robberies in which the victims have been hit over the head from behind on the Near North Side.

One of the robberies happened in the fashionable Oak Street shopping district, the other on State Street in bustling River North.

In each incident, the assailant came up to the victim from behind and hit them in the head – leaving the victim disabled. The assailant then took the victims' property and fled, police said.

The first incident happened in the evening hours on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the 0-99 block of East Oak Street. The second happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the 600 block of North State Street.

The offender is male, but no further description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.