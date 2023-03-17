Watch CBS News
Sports

NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times, and channels for Round of 32

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- March Madness is underway, with the NCAA Tournament in full swing. We are following all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game in Houston.

Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info for the Round of 32 this weekend.

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Central)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Central)

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 1:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.