NBA unveils the 'Michael Jordan Trophy' for the MVP
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The National Basketball Association announced the newly designed "Michael Jordan Trophy," which will be awarded to the MVP.
The NBA unveiled six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends. The winners will be presented to the end-of-season Kia Performance Award winners.
"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "As we recognize the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."
Hall of famer Jordan was named MVP five times.
