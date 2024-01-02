Nazareth Academy football coach proud of alums headed to championship game with Michigan

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- La Grange Park native J.J. McCarthy and top-ranked Michigan are headed to the College Football Playoff championship game – after an overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

It is a proud moment, especially for Nazareth Academy head coach Tim Racki.

Racki got to see his former players, McCarthy and Tyler Morris, hook up for a 38-yard score in the win.

"I reverted to my 10-year-old self. I was jumping up and down, screaming, hugging my buddy, giving high-fives to our wives – and I was just on cloud nine, such a proud moment. My phone was blowing up last night beyond belief, but was a good blowing-up because it was people from the community – so proud."

On top of that, Coach Racki grew up a Michigan fan – so he is having a blast. We'll have much more on those Michigan stars' local connections in CBS 2 Sports on Wednesday.