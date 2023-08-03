Watch CBS News
Lydia Cash, Vivian Garcia to perform at Navy Pier's Skyline Sessions Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're in the mood for music but can't make it to Lollapalooza, stop by Navy Pier.

The free Skyline Sessions are held on Thursday and Friday nights on the Wave Wall performance platform.

Starting at 5 p.m., indie country singer Lydia Cash performs, followed at by singer-songwriter Vivian Garcia at 6:30 p.m.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:54 AM

