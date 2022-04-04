Navy Pier job fair takes place Tuesday, more than 200 positions open

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's barely spring, but Navy Pier is thinking ahead to summer.

The tourist attraction is looking for people to work at the pier as the weather warms up. It's looking to fill more than 225 open positions.

The jobs include from guest services shuttle drivers, restaurant workers and retail associates. Applicants must bring several copies of their resume because the job fair is Tuesday in the Aon Grand Ballroom. Interviews will be happening from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for full and part time positions.

Looking for a career change? Good timing — the Navy Pier Job Fair is tomorrow. Explore 160+ positions across 20+ partners, and maybe even land an on-site interview. 🔗 Add to your calendar: https://t.co/cz9T6mzzFI pic.twitter.com/n3PndEy72z — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) April 4, 2022