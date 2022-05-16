Watch CBS News
Navy Pier hosts 5K race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Runners walkers and pets were out early Sunday morning at Navy Pier for the pier's 5K race. 

The fundraiser is hosted by the pier's junior board. 

The race began and finished on the east end and circled the pier's north and south docks. 

Some people made it a real family occasion. 

There was also a Kids Dash for little ones ages 2 through 12. 

And for anyone who did not feel like beating the clock, no one cared if they took their time. 

Money raised supports Navy Pier's nonprofit endeavors.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 8:23 PM

