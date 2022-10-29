Navy Pier hosting Halloween family event followed by adult-only parties

CHICAGO (CBS) – Navy Pier will transform into a mystical candy land for its slightly spooky Halloween party.

The free family-friendly event will feature trick-or-treating, sugar skull paintings, dog costume contests, and more. This will happen from noo to 6 p.m.

And once the sun goes down, adults can get in on the fun.

Two adults-only Halloween parties will kick off at 8 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom and Offshore Rooftop.

It will feature drinks, DJs, performers, and more.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $125.