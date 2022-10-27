Navy Pier hosting Slightly Spooky Saturday to celebrate Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween isn't until Monday, but you don't have to wait to enjoy a few thrills for the haunted holiday.

Navy Pier has a little bit of everything to delight the tiniest witches and creakiest skeletons in your family.

Navy Pier has several free activities planned for Slightly Spooky Saturday, from noon until 6 p.m.

"We have a lot of spooky events perfect for the family," spokeswoman Felicia Bolton said. "There will be free trick-or-treating, over 30 indoor candy stops; there's going to be aerial performances as well by the Actors Gymnasium; interactive spaces that people can go to also; there's going to be a lot of face painting as well; and different workshops that we have going on. So that's one of our main events that's going to take place this Saturday."

Spooky Saturday also will feature a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. at Harry Caray's outdoor patio, with a $10 donation to benefit PAWS Chicago. It's all part of what's designed as an all-day Halloween experience for the family.

"You come with your family. You start off with Slightly Spooky Saturday, go and get some candy, bring your dogs so that they can participate in this contest, and then check out the amazing haunted maze. We do have the Amazing Maze, but now it's transformed into a haunted maze," Bolton said. "We're going to have actors inside that will pop up and scare you. People walking around that will surprise you while you're going in. We do recommend it for 10 years old and older, and also to have your parent there, of course."

Navy Pier also will be decked out in pumpkin lights.

"There are different installations all across Navy Pier, where you can take really with our photos. Some have dragons, some have skeletons, some have scarecrows. It's really just a wonderful experience for people to really come out with their family, and have tons of fun," Bolton said.

Seadog Cruises is also offering haunted Chicago River tours, exploring the city's spooky history while exploring Chicago's architecture.

If you're willing to spend a little bit of cash, it can be an adult Halloween affair, with a costume party at Offshore Rooftop & Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight for people age 21 and older.

"It's bottomless drinks. There's going to be some food, some giveaways. There's going to be a costume contest, music, dancing, more," Bolton said.

Tickets for the Offshore Rooftop party are $125.

Harry Caray's Tavern also is hosting an Oktoberfest stein hoisting contest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where people can put their strength to the test by holding a one-liter Sam Adams stein with a straight arm parallel to the ground for as long as possible without spilling. The winner will get a special prize from Sam Adams.