Navy Pier "Flyover" ride opens in March

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?

An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.

"Flyover" opens on March first.

Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap-around screen.

"Flyover" replaces the Navy Pier IMax Theater.